MP CM plants sapling for 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Indore

Indore, July 11 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, inaugurated 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' programme, planting a sapling to begin the mega plantation drive organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation in state capital Indore.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav appreciated Indore Municipal Corporation for taking a resolution for developing a garden, which will be known as 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam'.

"Heartiest congratulations to everyone, including Indore Municipal Corporation for resolution taken to plant samplings in the holy month of Shravan," the Chief Minister said.

For this noble initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruling Indore Municipal Corporation has allocated five acres of land located at a market in Keshar Bagh area in the city.

State's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitara Bhargava, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and some other local BJP leaders also planted saplings at a ground in the city.

Initially, the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative is the state government's project under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme to economically empower women from self-help groups (SHGs).

Under this initiative, more than 30 lakh fruit-bearing plants will be planted on their lands, providing a new source of income.

Along with planting saplings, financial assistance will be provided for pit digging, fencing with barbed wire and the construction of a 50,000-litre water reservoir for irrigation.

To avail the benefits, the selected SHG woman must own a minimum of half an acre and a maximum of one acre of land.

The selection process of eligible beneficiaries is underway, which is expected to be completed by July 15.

Site inspections, physical verification and administrative and technical approvals will be finalised by July 25.

Preparations, including pit digging and fencing, will be completed by August 14 and the plantation drive will be conducted from August 15 to September 15 as a statewide campaign.

