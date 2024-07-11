MP CM praises police for eliminating Maoists

Bhopal, July 11 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday praised the state police for maintaining law and order and eliminating the Maoists in the state.

In the past two years, the Madhya Pradesh Police have killed more than 20 Maoists carrying bounty of more than Rs. 3.5 crore, including the last one on July 8.

Chief Minister said the police should take action as per the law without being biased and assured that his government will have full support to ensure a better law and order situation.

“Take tough action those involved in deteriorating the state’s law and order situation. Out government will support the police action,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering of police personnel and their family members, following a mega plantation drive in Bhopal.

“It is a matter of happiness that a large number of families of police personnel have joined the plantation drive. It is their commitment and responsibility towards the environment,” the Chief Minister said.

