MP CM releases flood relief fund of Rs 20 crore into 17,500 farmers' bank accounts

Bhopal, Sep 6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday transferred Rs 20 crore into bank accounts of 17,500 farmers from 11 districts affected by flood and natural disaster amid the ongoing monsoon season.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also held a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the flood relief fund from his residence in Bhopal. Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma was also present there.

The state government has so far released Rs 188.52 crore under the flood relief fund this year, including Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore last month.

During the virtual discussion, the Chief Minister said the BJP government always stand with farmers and is committed to providing all possible help to them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working to enrich farmers," Yadav said. The fresh instalment of funds was released after Chief Minister Yadav chaired a review meeting for ongoing relief operations in flood-affected areas of the state and the status of fertiliser distribution in the districts on September 3.

Collectors and concerned officers of all the districts virtually joined the meeting, and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana and other officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, CM Yadav said that immediate relief should be initiated in the areas where crops have been damaged due to excessive rainfall and floods. In cases of human or livestock loss, relief must be provided within 24 hours.

He also directed that necessary materials should be kept ready at all possible locations to ensure quick arrangements for temporary camps, ration distribution, and food supply during floods.

With the possibility of heavy rainfall in the coming days, he instructed police and district administrations to remain alert and active, ensuring precautionary measures such as barricading bridges and issuing warnings against crossing them during floods.

According to the state government's data, between June 1 and September 2, Madhya Pradesh recorded 971.5 mm (38.24 inches) of rainfall, which is 21 per cent above average. Twenty-one districts have received above-normal rainfall. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Guna, Mandla, Sheopur, Raisen, and Ashoknagar. Information about the water levels in the state's major dams was also shared in the meeting.

Heavy rains caused around 400 human casualties and damaged more than 5,000 houses across the state. Additionally, 1,814 livestock deaths were reported. A total of 12,000 hectares of farmland across Shivpuri, Burhanpur, Damoh, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Umaria, Barwani, Mandla, and Katni districts has been affected by excessive rainfall and floods.

