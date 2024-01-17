MP CM says Chitrakoot to be developed in line with Ayodhya

Bhopal, Jan 17 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that Chitrakoot in Satna district, where Lord Ram stayed for 11 years during his exile, will be developed in line with Ayodhya.

Yadav, who was on a visit to Chitrakoot on Tuesday, made the announcement after chairing a meeting with all stakeholders associated with the proposed ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ project -- a circuit that covers parts of the route that Lord Ram had followed after he was sent to the exile.

He said that a complete blueprint would be prepared for the development of Chirtakoot and ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’. All sacred places falling under the proposed ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ would be developed with the consultation of priests, Yadav added.

He also said that everyone has an opportunity to celebrate Diwali on January 22, the day scheduled for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister's announcement came at a time when euphoria over the Ram temple is high across the country.

The ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ project proposal was made during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019 and an amount of Rs 22 crore was sanctioned for it. However, the project could not take off since then.

The construction work for the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' is underway in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, but has not yet been started in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav has announced that the project would be completed phase-wise and the entire ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ would be developed in line with Ayodhya, however, when exactly the construction work would start is still unclear.

