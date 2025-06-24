MP CM seeks Centre’s help to bring back Ujjain woman stranded in Qatar

Bhopal, June 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for assistance in securing the safe return of Manisha Bhatnagar, a resident of Ujjain who is reportedly stranded in Doha, Qatar.

In a post shared on X, Yadav expressed concern for her safety and confirmed that he has directed state officials to coordinate closely with Central authorities to ensure her repatriation.

“Mrs Manisha ji, wife of Shri Rajat Bhatnagar, resident of Ujjain, is stuck in Doha, Qatar. In this matter, I have requested the Honourable Union Home Minister AmitShah ji for cooperation,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He added that the state government is actively monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with the Ministry of External Affairs.

While specific details about Mrs. Bhatnagar’s situation remain undisclosed, her case is similar to the growing number of incidents involving Indian nationals—particularly women—stranded in Gulf countries due to employment fraud, visa issues, or legal complications.

In April this year, the Indian Embassy in Doha successfully facilitated the return of six Indian women who had been misled with false job promises.

The embassy intervened after the women reached out for help, ensuring their safe return to India on April 22.

In Mrs. Bhatnagar’s case, officials from Madhya Pradesh are reportedly in touch with the Indian Embassy in Doha and the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite assistance.

The Chief Minister’s public appeal has drawn attention on social media, with users urging swift diplomatic action. The state government has assured that it will continue to follow up on the matter until Mrs Bhatnagar is safely reunited with her family in Ujjain.

Further updates are expected from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Qatar as efforts continue to resolve the situation.

