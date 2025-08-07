MP CM to gift Rs 250 Rakhi 'shagun' to each 'Ladli Behna'

Bhopal, Aug 7 In a sweeping gesture of empowerment and festive goodwill, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday will transfer an amount of Rs 1,500 each to the bank accounts of more than 1.26 crore women under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, marking the 27th instalment of the scheme and a special Rakshabandhan bonus.

In a state-level event, to be held in Narsinghgarh of Rajgarh district, the Chief Minister will initiate a direct benefit transfer of Rs 1,859 crore to eligible women beneficiaries.

Each recipient will receive Rs 1,250 as part of the regular monthly assistance, along with an additional Rs 250 as Rakshabandhan 'shagun', which CM Yadav described as a "small token of love from a brother".

"Today, I have the honour of transferring Rs 1,500, comprising a Raksha Bandhan shagun of Rs 250 and the regular Rs 1,250 instalment, to 1.26 crore cherished sisters across the state," CM Yadav wrote on his X handle.

Launched in June 2023 by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the Ladli Behna Yojana aims to economically empower women aged 21 to 59 years by providing monthly financial support.

The scheme also seeks to improve women's health, nutrition, and decision-making roles within families.

As of July 2025, the scheme has disbursed over Rs 6,198 crore in the current financial year.

In addition to the Ladli Behna transfer, CM Yadav will also release Rs 43.90 crore to more than 28 lakh women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and other welfare schemes, to support gas cylinder refilling for households in the backward and tribal communities.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, CM Yadav reiterated his commitment to increasing the monthly assistance to Rs 1,500 by October 2025, and eventually to Rs 3,000 by 2028, promising continued support for the state's women.

"Every woman of the state is my sister. It is my pride and my honour," he said.

The Chief Minister will also participate in a roadshow in Narsinghgarh, engaging with local communities and reaffirming the government's focus on inclusive development and gender-responsive governance.

The Ladli Behna Yojana has emerged as a cornerstone of Madhya Pradesh's welfare architecture, directly impacting women’s financial autonomy.

