MP CM to highlight govt's efforts in green energy at ‘RE-Invest' summit in Gujarat

Bhopal, Sep 16 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in a global summit on renewable energy, ‘RE-Invest', inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday.

CM Yadav, who left for Gandhi Nagar early on Monday for the global event, will be presenting the MP government's steps and achievements in the subject of clean and green energy, said an official in Bhopal.

The three-day long event will be organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

As per the information, the summit will feature over 40 sessions, 25,000 delegates from 140 countries, more than 200 speakers, five plenary discussions, and over 115 B2B meetings.

Additionally, the event will bring together leading financial institutions from India and around the world, along with investors, startups, and key figures from the renewable energy sectors.

The partner countries for the event are Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway, while the partner states include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. High-level delegations from the USA, UK, Belgium, European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong will also be present.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat Minister for Finance, Energy, and Petrochemicals, Kanubhai Desai will be present on the occasion, according to a government's statement.

