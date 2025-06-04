MP CM to inaugurate ‘Spiritual and Wellness’ summit in Ujjain on June 5

Bhopal, June 4 After organising seven Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs) and Global Investment Summit (GIS), the Madhya Pradesh government will organise the 'Spiritual and Wellness' summit on June 5.

Based on the theme 'Wellness-A New Perspective' will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the state's religious city of Ujjain.

During the event, the Chief Minister will hold one-on-one meetings with major investors, policymakers, and representatives of organisations from the wellness sector.

The summit aimed at positioning Madhya Pradesh as a global wellness hub and to establish Ujjain as an internationally recognised centre of wellness. It is being organised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion.

"The event will focus on promoting investment and collaboration in fields such as yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, public awareness, spirituality, and wellness-based industries," an official said.

The summit will feature high-level panel discussions on wellness sector development, policy-making, public-private partnerships, sustainable wellness infrastructure, and investment opportunities.

"It will open with a session, where domain experts will discuss how wellness sector policies can encourage investments and partnerships to strengthen infrastructure, improve quality standards," the official added.

Another panel discussion will focus on the wellness ecosystem and workforce development to highlight aspects such as the integration of traditional medicine systems, the need for research investments, and harmony with modern healthcare practices.

"The summit is a significant step toward placing Madhya Pradesh on the national and global wellness map, and advancing a three-pronged strategy of policy, innovation, and investment in the wellness sector," the official said.

To promote investment and employment opportunities, the government will also organise workshops, expos, and conclaves at national and international platforms throughout the year.

