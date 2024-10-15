MP CM to meet industrialists in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Bhopal, Oct 15 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan will be visiting Hyderabad where he is scheduled to meet industrialists on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister's visit will be focussed on attracting investments in critical sectors, including pharmacy, visual effects, life science, IT and IT-enabled services and tourism, said an official on Tuesday.

Several leading industrialists based in Hyderabad are expected to join the meeting with the Chief Minister where they will receive detailed information about the investment prospects available in Madhya Pradesh, officials added.

During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister will be touring key locations including Hi-Tech City, the Amazon facility and T–Hub, to gain insights into Hyderabad’s technological and industrial advancements.

Telangana is known as the hub of pharmaceutical and biotech industries in the country and the two sectors can explore new opportunities for expansion in Madhya Pradesh.

Hyderabad’s life science sector is also world-class, with key activities such as genome research, biopharmaceuticals and medical device manufacturing.

There will be discussions with the representatives of Hyderabad’s life science companies on potential partnerships and new opportunities for research and investment in the state.

Meanwhile, tourism representatives from Hyderabad will collaborate with the Madhya Pradesh tourism department to discuss investment opportunities aimed at enhancing tourism ties between the two states, an official with the tourism department said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had visited multiple cities such as Mumbai, Bangaluru, West Bengal and Kerala and met leading industrialists to attract them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has also initiated the regional industry conclaves for each division in Madhya Pradesh. With an idea to bring region-wise investment, conclaves were organised in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore, Sagar and Gwalior.

The next regional industry conclave will be held in Rewa on October 23, followed by similar events in Shahdol and Narmadapuram divisions.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor