MP CM to release Rs 489 crore grant to over 20,000 schools under Right to Education

Indore, Sep 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will today transfer Rs 489 crore to 20,652 non-government schools that admitted students from economically weaker sections (EWS) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The funds will be credited directly into the schools’ accounts with a single click during a public programme in Dhar district. School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh will also be present.

The grant is being provided to non-government or non-aided schools that have fulfilled the criteria of giving free admission to a minimum of 25 per cent of children from disadvantaged and weaker sections in entry-level classes.

Chief Minister Yadav will release the funds to the bank accounts of the non-government schools during a public programme in the Dhar district of Indore division.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 489 crore to 20,652 non-government schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. This amount will help reimburse the school fees of 8.45 lakh children enrolled during the 2023-2024 academic year," the School Education Department said.

During the programme, Chief Minister Yadav will also perform 'bhoomi-poojan' and inaugurate developmental projects and oversee the distribution of benefits to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

Since it implemented the 'Right To Education' in 2011-12, around 19 lakh children have received benefits, with the state government reimbursing Rs 3,000 crore as their fees so far, according to the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Centre's Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009 requires private unaided schools to reserve 25 per cent of their entry-level seats (like Class 1 or Nursery) for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG).

For this purpose, the state government provides compensation for the free education provided, and the government reimburses the schools for the per-child expenditure incurred.

The Centre’s RTE Act, enacted in 2009, aims to ensure equitable access to quality education by mandating social integration in classrooms, allowing children from diverse backgrounds to study together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor