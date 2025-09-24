MP CM to transfer 337.12 crore to paddy farmers, inaugurate projects worth crores in Balaghat today

Bhopal, Sep 24 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer a bonus amount of Rs 337.12 crore into the bank accounts of 6.69 lakh paddy farmers through a single click during an event in Balaghat on Wednesday.

The bonus amount will be provided under the state government's farmer welfare scheme, according to which, Rs 4,000 per hectare will be provided to farmers selling paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The programme will be organised at the Agricultural Produce Market premises in Katangi town, Balaghat, a tribal-dominated district in the state. A large number of farmers and youth will participate in the event.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also distribute appointment letters to 4,315 youth. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 75 development works worth Rs 244 crore in Balaghat district.

After addressing the event in Balaghat, the Chief Minister will arrive in Jabalpur and leave for New Delhi at 5 p.m. It would be the third consecutive day Chief Minister Yadav will be visiting Delhi.

During his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, CM Yadav participated in a high-level meeting to discuss matters of state interest. During the meeting, CM Yadav held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He noted that the state has made significant progress in water conservation and management, with strong irrigation systems and initiatives ensuring water to every household.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested full support from the Central government for Madhya Pradesh's water prosperity initiatives.

Mohan Yadav had also met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his office in New Delhi and held discussions regarding the state's agriculture issues.

The Chief Minister also held a detailed discussion with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and presented the government's plan on increasing the reservation quota for OBC candidates from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in state government recruitments.

