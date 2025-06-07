MP CM urges HM Shah to order CBI probe into mysterious death of Indore resident in Meghalaya

Indore, June 7 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the mysterious death of an Indore resident in Meghalaya, whose wife is still missing.

The Chief Minister said the Madhya Pradesh government has been in constant touch with the Meghalaya government and assured of all cooperation.

All possible efforts were being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi whose husband (Raja Raghuvanshi) was found dead a few days ago, the Chief Minister said.

"I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant touch with the authorities in Meghalaya. I have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the incident," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Chief Minister's statement came a day after Sonam Raghuvanshi's family members urged the Union government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after expressing dissatisfaction with the probe by the Meghalaya Police.

Indore-based newlywed couple Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi (25), who had gone on their honeymoon in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area, some 20 km away from the homestay, on June 2.

His death has not only come as a shock to the family, but also raised questions about the investigation and ongoing search for his wife Sonam as Meghalaya Police were yet to find any clue about her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday visited Raja Raghuvanshi's residence in Indore to offer his condolences.

He demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated immediately.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor