MP CM Yadav hails agriculture reforms, to cover 100 lakh hectare irrigation acreage by 2028-29

Bhopal, Oct 18 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, unveiled an ambitious plan to double the state's irrigated land to one crore hectares by 2028-29, officials said.

Speaking at a event organised at his official residence, CM Yadav highlighted the unprecedented speed of crop damage compensation, particularly for soybeans ravaged by excess rains and yellow mosaic virus, as a testament to the BJP government's farmer-centric ethos.

"Data on Google and mobile phones bears witness," he said, while criticising reliance on diesel pumps due to inconsistent electricity.

Claiming Madhya Pradesh ranks second in national wheat output, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led state government is aiming for 80 lakh tonnes in procurement, and advancing irrigation, these reforms promise immediate relief and long-term agricultural resilience, potentially marking 2025 as a landmark year for the state's agrarian future.

In a rousing address to farmers amid the harvest season, Chief Minister Yadav celebrated a paradigm shift in agricultural support, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming the state's farmer welfare ecosystem.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted projects like Teria Nala Dam and Sondwa Micro Lift.

Criticising the Congress for neglecting the welfare of the farmers in the state, Chief Minister Yadav's speech fused resolve with pride, hailing farmers as the nation's backbone.

"You have changed the system," he declared, urging applause for the seamless delivery of aid.

"Traditionally mired in bureaucratic delays -- assessing damages across vast regions only post-season -- the new mechanism ensures funds reach bank accounts of farmers even before full harvests take place."

"During October, the state has already disbursed Rs 653 crore to 8.84 lakh farmers across 3,554 villages, covering losses on 6.53 lakh hectares. From Shivpuri to remote districts, soybean growers hit by the virus-induced yellowing and stunted yields are receiving direct bank transfers, bypassing outdated waits," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the revival of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, approved on October 14, further shields producers by compensating the gap between market prices and the minimum support price of Rs 5,328 per quintal.

"The registration via the Madhya Pradesh Kisan app and e-Upaj portal which began on October 10, allowing sales from October 24, 2025 to January 15, 2026, with the state government bridging shortfalls for eligible farmers."

"This isn't just policy -- it's emotion," Chief Minister Yadav noted.

Shifting to wheat, Chief Minister Yadav also announced Rs 2,600 per quintal as the state's highest procurement price nationwide for the 2025-26 rabi season -- a Rs 175 bonus atop the Union government's MSP of Rs 2,425.

"Announced in February and launched on March 15 across 4,000 mandis, this has propelled procurement to more than 2.7 million tonnes by mid-April, positioning Madhya Pradesh as the second-largest contributor to the Central share after Punjab."

Recalling his government's poll manifesto commitments, Chief Minister Yadav noted how initial hikes to Rs 2,425 evolved to Rs 2,600 after farmer consultations, outpacing rivals.

"We promised Rs 2,700; we're delivering step-by-step," he said, contrasting it with wheat's historical lows -- Rs 100 per quintal in 1956, Rs 500 by 2005.

Hailing BJP leaders like Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan for uplifting "farmer's sons" to leadership, including himself, the Chief Minister lambasted the Congress for never elevating themselves to the Chief Ministerial position.

"What can't a farmer's child achieve?" he asked, portraying cultivators as "pure-hearted sons of Balarama", toiling under sun, hail, and floods to feed the nation, finding joy in the plough over arms. Yet, Chief Minister Yadav didn't shy from broader challenges. Madhya Pradesh, cradled by more than 250 rivers including the mighty Narmada, long squandered its potential under past regimes. The Narmada Valley Plan, once derided as "impossible", now forges history. From a mere seven lakh irrigated hectares at statehood in 1956, the coverage has surged to 50 lakh today, thanks to BJP-led expansions. Key projects like Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams -- 90 per cent complete -- promise 1.23 lakh and 1.47 lakh hectares more, respectively. The Narmada Valley Development Authority eyes full utilisation of the state's 18.25 million acre feet water share by 2025, with 29 major, 135 medium, and 3,000 minor schemes on track."

