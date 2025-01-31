MP CM Yadav to hold biz meetings in Kyoto today

Bhopal, Jan 31 On the fourth day of his Japan visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will on Friday engage in government-to-government (G2G) talks and hold business meetings.

During the meetings that will go on throughout the day, Chief Minister Yadav will focus on enhancing industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and strengthening trade relations with Japan.

The CM will engage with senior government officials of Japan and leading industrialists to explore opportunities for investment, technology transfer, and collaboration in key sectors.

Later in the day, he will travel to Kyoto, where he will visit key cultural and historical sites. During the visit, he will explore opportunities to enhance tourism and cultural partnerships between Madhya Pradesh and Japan, said officials.

CM Yadav will also attend a lunch meeting in Kyoto with business representatives and industrialists. "This gathering will provide a platform to discuss investment opportunities in sectors such as IT, manufacturing, and tourism, to utilize Japan’s expertise in these industries for the development of Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister's Office said.

On Thursday, after an interactive session with industrialists in Osaka, CM Yadav said that he has received a good response from the Japanese investors for investment in Madhya Pradesh. "We have come here to invite investors, we are doing roadshows in different cities of Japan, along with Indian investors, and we are speaking to Japanese investors as well. I am glad that we are getting a good response from everywhere. I am glad that we are being heard regarding every sector and we are getting offers as well," the CM said.

He said, "During the visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to participate in the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Osaka. I engaged with industrialists and investors, highlighting the immense potential Madhya Pradesh offers and inviting them to be part of our state’s growth story. With world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and special incentive schemes, Madhya Pradesh stands out as a premier global investment destination. We are rapidly emerging as a key hub for sectors such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, dairy, and food processing. Our unwavering commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment ensures seamless investment opportunities and sustainable growth for all stakeholders."

Chief Minister Yadav has also stated that Japan is like two long-lost brothers as both countries have several similarities, including cultural and spiritual commonalities. "Whether it is the reverence for the Sun God or the teachings of Gautam Buddha, both countries share cultural and spiritual commonalities. Observing the deep bond between the two nations, it can be said that India and Japan are like two long-lost brothers," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor