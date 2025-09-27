MP: Collector's court slaps over Rs 124 crore fine on 'illegal' diamond stone crusher

Panna, Sep 27 In a major crackdown on illegal mining, the district collector's court in Panna district has imposed a record-breaking fine of over Rs 124 crore on Shrikant Dixit.

The penalty stems from allegations of unauthorised stone mining in Bilgarhi village, located in Gunaur tehsil.

A government statement said on September 25, Collector Suresh Kumar fined Shrikant Dixit Rs 1,245,585,600 for illegal gravel mining in Gunaur.

The penalty followed investigations by mineral and revenue officials. Despite repeated hearings and opportunities to respond, Dixit's counsel delayed proceedings.

Evidence showed excessive excavation beyond approved limits, with royalty theft worth crores.

The court ordered a double penalty for non-payment. Dixit later filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking case dismissal and action against the Collector. Shrikant Dixit is the proprietor of a diamond stone crusher operating in the region.

Authorities claim that Dixit engaged in large-scale illegal extraction of stones without proper permits, violating both environmental and mining regulations. The fine, which amounts to over Rs 124 crore, is one of the largest ever levied against an individual in the district for mining-related offences.

The Collector's Court arrived at the figure after a detailed investigation into the extent of the unauthorised mining.

Officials stated that the penalty was calculated based on the volume of illegally extracted material, the duration of the activity, and the environmental degradation caused.

The court's decision reflects the administration's increasing resolve to curb illegal mining operations, which have long plagued the mineral-rich region of Panna.

Local sources suggest that the mining activity had been ongoing for several years, with repeated complaints from villagers and environmental activists.

The crackdown comes amid growing public pressure to hold influential figures accountable for ecological violations.

Political reactions have been swift. Dixit himself has not yet issued a public statement, and it remains unclear what the next move of the businessman.

The case has sparked widespread debate across Madhya Pradesh, with many calling for stricter enforcement of mining laws and greater oversight of political figures involved in commercial ventures. Environmental groups have hailed the decision as a victory for sustainable governance and a warning to others who exploit natural resources unlawfully.

As the legal process unfolds, all eyes remain on the next steps Dixit will take and whether this case sets a precedent for future action against illegal mining in the state.

