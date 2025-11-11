MP: Cong Councillor Anwar Qadri removed from post, declared ineligible to contest elections for five years

Indore, Nov 11 Congress Councillor Anwar Qadri, who has been in jail in connection with a case linked to alleged 'love jihad', was removed from the post and also declared ineligible to contest municipal elections for the next five years.

A decision on Qadri's removal, that came following a proposal for it moved by BJP Councillors in Indore Municipal Corporation, was taken by Indore's Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, on Monday.

"Anwar Qadri has been removed from the post of Councillor under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. He has also been declared ineligible to contest (municipal) elections for the next five years," BJP Councillor confirming the report told IANS.

Notably, On June 20, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had written to the Divisional Commissioner's Office, citing criminal cases registered against Qadri and sought his removal as Councillor of Ward No. 58 under legal provisions.

Qadri, who had been booked on various serious charges, including operating alleged 'love-jihad', was arrested by Indore police in August this year, since then he has been in jail.

Charges also include rape, forced religious conversion, and involvement in illegal trafficking.

He is accused of funding members of the minority community to target, sexually assault, and religiously convert women from another community.

Qadri was booked after the arrest of two persons Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah in separate cases.

The influential Congress Councillor had been booked for criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Later in July, Indore district administration had also invoked the National Security Act and issued his arrest orders under the law.

As per the police record, Qadri has 18 cases (before this case) against him in various police stations in Indore as well as in Ujjain, including those of assault, attempt to murder and disrupting communal harmony, and Arms Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor