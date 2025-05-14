MP Cong files complaint against Minister Vijay Shah for comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Bhopal, May 14 Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday lodged a complaint against senior BJP leader and Tribal Affairs Minister, Kunwar Vijay Shah, for his 'objectionable' remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by state unit chief Jitu Patwari reached Bhopal's Shyamla Hill police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against BJP minister Shah. Patwari told media persons that the Shyamla Hills police have registered a formal complaint against Vijay Shah.

"Police have registered a case against BJP Minister Vijay Shah in 'rojnamcha vivaran (general statement). But, Congress wants him to be booked under charges of treason," he said, showing a copy complaint registered at the police station. Patwari, who was accompanied by several Congress leaders, including former minister PC Sharma and MLA Arif Masood, meanwhile, said that Congress would stage a state-wide protest against Vijay Shah and lodge a complaint at every police station on Thursday.

"Congress has decided to hold a protest at each police station in Madhya Pradesh and file a complaint against Vijay Shah. If the BJP does not sack Vijay Shah in the next 24 hours, Congress workers will hit the streets on Thursday," Patwari warned.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma said that the party took note of Shah’s remarks and warned him about the matter.

Sharma emphasised that the party leadership is very sensitive and no one has the right to say anything. He said that if any such incident happens, then the BJP will immediately hold a proper discussion which is required on the issue.

"Our leadership took cognisance of the matter, and he was immediately warned about the matter. No one has the right to say anything, that sister (Colonel Sofiya Qureshi) is the daughter of the country and the entire nation salutes the might she has done," Sharma told reporters.

Notably, addressing a programme on May 12, Vijay Shah, who is MP's Tribal Affairs Minister, talking about Operation Sindoor, said that PM Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. He further stated that, "PM Modi is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

