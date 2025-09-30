MP: Congress demands action against BJP MLA's son in Indore's market issue

Indore, Sep 30 Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, accusing it of shielding BJP MLA’s son Aklavya Singh Gaur, who allegedly forced shop owners at a market in Indore to remove Muslim employees.

The campaign (for removing Muslim employees) was allegedly pushed by Aklavya Singh Gaur, presenting it as an operation against “love-jihad”, which sparked a political controversy, especially after former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh visited Seetala Market in Indore on Saturday.

The incident happened in early September when Gaur had gone to a meeting with the shop owner of Seetalal Mata Market in Indore.

On Tuesday, State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "Congress believes in the constitution and the rights given to every citizen of this country. I have a simple question: why has Indore police yet to arrest Aklavya Gaur?"

Patwari said he met the Indore Police Commissioner on Tuesday and demanded action against Aklavya Gaur. "Who will work and who will not in the market… who is he to decide this? Congress extending full support to those Muslim workers who were removed from shops in Indore," he said.

Patwari further stated that Digvijaya Singh had already submitted a written complaint to the local police station, and the Indore Congress unit is opposing the unconstitutional activities regularly.

A controversy was sparked on Saturday when Digvijaya Singh was stopped from entering Sheetala Mata Market. Later, a senior police official told him that a formal complaint was received regarding the matter and "is being investigated."

When Digvijaya Singh asked about an FIR being registered in the case? The police officer said, "After receiving a complaint, we have 14 days to investigate, and further action will be taken accordingly."

On Monday, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav strongly criticised Digvijay Singh’s visit to Sheetala Mata Marker, stating that Singh deliberately attempted to disturb the city’s “peaceful” atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Mahasabha also staged a protest against Digvijaya Singh. Members burned effigies of Digvijaya Singh and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while raising slogans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor