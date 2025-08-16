MP: Congress elevates Jaivardhan Singh in strategic push

Bhopal, Aug 16 In a move that underscores its intent to rejuvenate grassroots leadership ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday announced a fresh roster of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

Among the newly appointed leaders, the elevation of Jaivardhan Singh — son of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh — stands out as a key strategic decision.

Jaivardhan Singh, a sitting MLA and former cabinet minister in the Kamal Nath-led government, has been named president of Guna district, a region long associated with his family’s political legacy.

Widely regarded as a rising figure within the party’s youth leadership, Singh’s appointment is seen as a deliberate move to inject fresh energy into the Congress’s organisational machinery while reinforcing its presence in a constituency that has witnessed electoral volatility in recent years.

Two other former ministers have also been entrusted with district-level responsibilities; Priyavrat Singh will lead the party in Rajgarh, while Omkar Singh Markam takes charge of Dindori.

Party sources indicate that these appointments are part of a broader strategy to balance experience with generational renewal, particularly in districts where the Congress has faced organisational drift and electoral setbacks.

The appointments were formally approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and announced by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. The selection process involved extensive consultations with local party workers, senior state leaders, and district-level reviews conducted by AICC observers.

The party emphasised that the reshuffle adheres to democratic norms and reflects internal consensus. State Congress leaders have welcomed the new appointments with optimism. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Jitu Patwari lauded the move as a decisive step in the party’s “Organisation Creation Campaign.”

In a post on his X handle, Patwari wrote, "To all the district presidents of Madhya Pradesh, heartfelt congratulations! The journey ahead is decisive. We must remain committed to public welfare, oppose political oppression, and prioritise the concerns of youth, farmers, Dalits, tribals, and women. Together, we will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi and lay a new foundation for Congress in Madhya Pradesh. I am confident that our collective efforts will lead to a Congress government in 2028."

Political analysts view the reshuffle as a calculated effort to reinvigorate the party’s district-level apparatus and shape local narratives in the run-up to the polls.

With Assembly elections looming, the Congress appears intent on consolidating its organisational strength through a blend of seasoned leadership and youthful dynamism.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor