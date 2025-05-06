MP: Congress leader alleges irregularities persistent in Regional Transport Office

Bhopal, May 6 Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Arun Yadav, on Tuesday, alleged that irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Transport department were persistent despite the BJP government claimed to have the initiative to reform the system.

Yadav shared a video on his social media platform X, which shows the Regional Transport Office department barricaded at a checkpoint and carrying out inspection of trucks and other loaded vehicles in Shivpuri district.

The Congress leader claimed that the RTO department was collecting illegal fine from truck drivers and other vehicles, despite the state government has abolished all checkpoints in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh government has ordered to close down all checkposts last year, but extortion is still going on in full swing at these checkpoints. Afterall, who is bigger than the government?" Yadav asked.

He also questioned on whose instructions, extortion is being done in the name of checking when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced to ban all checkpoints in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav in July last year had ordered to abolish transport checkposts at the interstate borders in the state.

He had also announced that mobile units will be formed under temporary arrangements till the new checking points are ready and these mobile units will be constituted of district transport office and enforcement staff along with Home guards.

These reforms were announced following several complaints of irregularities and illegal collection of money were reported in the state, the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been constantly targeting the BJP over this issue, he added.

A massive scam in the state's transport department was exposed after multiple investigating agencies, including IT (Income Tax) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) carried out multiple raids at former Regional Transport Office Constable Saurabh Sharma, who along with three of his associates, were arrested few months ago.

