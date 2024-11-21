MP Congress meets to deliberate strategy to corner govt

Bhopal, Nov 21 Three weeks after its formation, the political affairs committee of Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday met in the party headquarters here and deliberated on how to corner the Mohan Yadav-led government in the state.

Party national General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who is in charge of the party in Madhya Pradesh and state unit chief Jitu Patwari were chairing the meeting.

Congress state political affairs committee, which has senior and young party leaders as members, also discussed the strategy to strengthen the party.

Former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, state Congress treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, N. P. Prajapati, Vijaylakshmi Sadho and several other leaders were present in the meeting.

It is the first meeting after Congress approved the new state committee comprising 335 members three weeks ago.

A series of meetings of the members of multiple committees, including political affairs, executive and disciplinary are scheduled between November 21 and 22.

Before calling for marathon meetings of its various committees, a five-member panel led by senior Congress MLA Rajendra Singh prepared an agenda on the directions of the party's high command.

The new panel was formed 10 months after the previous one was dissolved following the party's defeat in the Assembly elections in November last year.

Jitu Patwari got a new team, including senior Congress leaders and former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, as members of the party's executive committee.

The party's state committee includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 secretaries.

Apart from these, a discipline committee, delimitation committee, secretaries, joint secretaries, and treasurer for the state Congress Committee were also appointed.

"We have prepared a roadmap for how the committees will function to strengthen the party's position at the grassroots level. Individual members of the committees will be assigned a specific role to play," Jitendra Singh said.

He also indicated that the new Congress state committee will be active in raising public issues. "There are a lot of issues related to governance, which would be raised aggressively. Issues related to farmers, law and order and atrocities against tribals and Dalits as well as growing crimes against women will be raised prominently," he added.

Veteran party leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, however, weren't present in the meeting. Responding to their absence, MP Congress media in-charge, Mukesh Nayak said the two veteran leaders are the executive committee members and not the part of the political affairs committee.

