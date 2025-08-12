MP: Congress targets Dy CM, accuses him of favouring close associates in medicine supply

Bhopal, Aug 12 Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a targeted scathing attack at Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, accusing him of allegedly 'favouring' some people close to him in the large-scale supply of medicines in the state.

Addressing a packed gathering of Congress workers and supporters in Rewa, Congress leaders, including state unit head Jitu Patwari, LoP in the state State Assembly Umang Singhar and former LoP Ajay Singh, targeted Shukla, who is also the State's Health and Family Welfare Minister.

Although the event was a protest rally to create a momentum against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the 'voter list', one after another senior Congress leader addressed the gathering, did not forget to hit at Shukla in his home district, Rewa.

"Ever since Dy CM Rajendra Shukla became Health Minister, one of his aides was given free hand to control the supply of medicines on a large scale across Madhya Pradesh. Despite being the home district Dy CM, Rewa had become a den of drug business," PCC chief Jitu Patwari said.

Congress leader further alleged that Shukla was misusing the position to provide benefits to his associates operating in the medical field.

"I would challenge if Rajendra Shukla dares to deny my allegations. I will expose him with documents accessed from his own department," Patwari said.

State Congress leadership targeted Rajendra Shukla as he has become a powerful BJP leader in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh, which used to be a strong zone of former Chief Minister Arjun Singh.

Rajendra Shukla has dented Congress in Rewa in a way that not a single that Congress could win only one of the eight assembly seats in the district in the 2023 elections.

Congress had to struggle even to find a potential candidate against Rajendra Shukla.

Absence of Rewa's leadership in the Madhya Pradesh Congress was clearly visible on stage on Tuesday. The Congress leadership is fully reliant on its two leaders - Ajay Singh (ex-CM Arjun Singh's son) and Kamleshwar Patel (ex-minister Indrajeet Patel's son) to revive the party in Rewa.

--IANS

pd/dan

