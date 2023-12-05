MP Congress to review poll debacle today

Bhopal, Dec 5 Shocked by its massive defeat in the Assembly polls, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has convened a meeting of its candidates on Tuesday to figure out the reasons that led to the debacle.

All the candidates, including those who have won their respective seats, have been directed to be present in the meeting at party headquarters here.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and state Congress head Kamal Nath would be present in the meeting scheduled at 11 a.m.

Fought under the leadership of veteran leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath, the party leadership was confident of its win the election untill the last moment, however, it could win only 66 seats.

The ruling BJP registered a landslide victory by winning record 163 seats, the second largest since 2003 (173).

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the central leadership will ask Kamal Nath to step down as the state president's post.

Though Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has dismissed the speculation, party sources say that state unit is likely to be rejigged in the next few days.

Some senior leaders are likely to challenge Kamal Nath's position, they added.

A race for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) is also expected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor