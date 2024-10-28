MP: Congress workers sprinkle ‘gangajal’ in Rewa where 19-yr old woman was gang-raped

Bhopal, Oct 28 In a protest against the gang-rape of a newly married woman in Rewa district, a group of women leaders of Madhya Pradesh Congress visited the crime spot and sprinkled ‘gangajal’ over the place on Monday.

Congress workers also visited the victim's residence and held an interaction with her in Rewa. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari also held a telephonic conversation with the victim's family members.

Jitu Patwari had formed a fact-finding team in which five Congresswomen leaders were appointed. The team was assigned to collect the facts and evidence of the horrific incident which occurred on October 21.

Congress has targeted the BJP government, saying that the State’s Home Department has collapsed.

"We have sprinkled gangajal at the place where the woman was gang-raped. It is part of our protest against the incident," Kavita Pandey, general secretary of MP Congress told IANS.

Notably, the 19-year-old newly-married woman was gang-raped by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district while picnicking near a temple with her husband, police said.

The horrific incident occurred when the couple had gone for a picnic in the Gurh police station area on October 21, about two kilometres away from a famous temple. Several young men, aged between 19 and 22 years, allegedly raped the woman and beat up her husband.

Police said they have nabbed all seven accused in the case "When the incident came to our notice, we approached the couple and counselled them to report the crime,” Rewa SP said.

The SP said that the men had gone to bathe and party at a pond near the temple and that they were also drunk. He further added that the case was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 296, 127(2), 115, 351(3), 70(1), 79, and 3(5).

