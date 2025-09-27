MP: Couple abandons infant, jumps to death

Betul, Sep 27 In a disturbing incident that has shaken the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, a young couple reportedly ended their lives by jumping into the Buka Khedi dam, leaving behind their one-and-a-half-year-old son on the roadside.

The tragedy occurred early Saturday and has sparked widespread grief and concern.

According to police sources, Shubham Kardate (25) and his wife Roshni (24), residents of Ghat Pipariya village, left their home on foot around 9 a.m.

Witnesses say the couple appeared visibly distressed.

On their way to the crime spot, Shubham made a phone call to his maternal uncle, Munna Parihar, who resides in Hatnapur, asking him to come to the Buka Khedi Dam.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and began search operations.

Divers were deployed to retrieve the bodies, while the child was taken into protective custody and is currently being cared for by social services.

Preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing family disputes may have driven the couple to take this extreme step.

Neighbours and relatives described Shubham and Roshni as quiet individuals who had been facing emotional strain in recent months.

The incident has raised serious questions about mental health awareness and the need for community support systems in rural areas.

Authorities have urged families to seek help during times of crisis and emphasised the importance of counselling and intervention.

The police were investigating the matter, and further inquiries are underway.

The police will question the couple's relatives to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for the welfare of the orphaned child, police officials said, adding that as of now, some villagers are taking care of the child.

