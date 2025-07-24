MP Crime: Man Out on Parole Fatally Shot Near Gwalior, Police Launch Investigation

A shocking case of crime has came to light in Gwalior, where a man convicted in murder case, who was released on parole from Gwalior central jail was allegedly shot dead near Gwalior-Shivpuri border late Wednesday night, as stated by police officer. Deceased identified as as Leeladhar Tomar, was serving a life imprisonment sentence for murdering his father and was released on a 16-day parole on July 14. He went to Shivpuri by taking private tazi.

While returning from there he was shot dead by unknown person near Satanwada, Gwalior-Shivpuri border area. Following the incident driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling immediately rushed him to the Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior. Unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival. After that, the taxi driver informed the police about the incident.

City Superintendent of Police told Ani, "Leeladhar Tomar was in Central Jail and recently got released on parole. Yesterday, he booked a taxi and went towards Shivpuri. He was returning from Shivpuri with a woman in the taxi. In the meantime, some unknown persons arriving from behind fired at him near Satanwada, a border area. Due to the firing, Tomar got seriously injured. The taxi driver immediately brought him to JAH hospital in Gwalior, but the doctors declared him dead. After that, the taxi driver informed the police about the incident."

Also Read: Gwalior: Father Dies in Road Accident Involving Three Trucks Ahead of Daughter’s Engagement

Satanwada police are recording the taxi driver's statement and will take further action regarding the incident. The motive remains unknown as unidentified individuals committed the crime. A woman who was with Tomar had exited the taxi before the incident. Satanwada police are investigating all possible angles and have shared details with Satnawada police. Further action will be taken by Satanwada police.