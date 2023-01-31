MP: Cyber Crime Branch busts gang involved in cheating people through loan app, 2 held

A team of Bhopal Cyber Crime Branch busted a gang involved in cheating people through a 'Buddy Cash Loan App', which was being operated from Thailand, and arrested two accused involved in the crime from Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Saulkar (52) and Vishal Pawar (38), residents of Mumbai. The accused used to do some business there but behind it they used to commit cyber crimes.

Cyber Crime Branch, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told ANI, "There is a 'Buddy Cash Loan App' through which people were being cheated. We received a complaint from a local victim in the regard after which a team was formed and started an investigation into the matter."

"During the investigation, the police arrested two accused involved in the crime from Mumbai. The accused used to steal data of customers via the loan app and then they morphed their photos. After that the accused used to blackmail the customers," he added.

Giving information about the app, he said that the investigation revealed that it is a Chinese app developed in Thailand. Besides, the calls to the people were being made through whatsapp and it was quite difficult to trace the location of the caller.

During the investigation it was also revealed that the accused cheated around crores of rupees from more than 40 people. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Additional DCP Chouhan added.

Reacting to the Buddy Cash Loan App, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday appealed to people to beware of it and said, "It is an appeal to all to avoid this type of app and if you are a victim of fraud then do register your complaint with the police. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

A complaint was registered by a victim, Ranjit for the same and two accused were arrested in the case, Mishra added.

( With inputs from ANI )

