MP DGP visits Maoist-hit region, discuss plans on Centre's guidelines

Bhopal, Oct 14 Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena chaired a meeting with senior officials, including senior officials of CRPF and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Maoist-hit district in Balaghat on Monday.

Apart from senior police officials, collectors of Balaghat, Mandla and Dondori along with along with senior forest officials were also present in the meeting. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Madhya Pradesh’s three districts - Balghat, Dindori and Mandla (all tribal populated) are Maoist-hit areas in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting, which emphasised on strategy to eradicate Maoism, was also attended by senior police officials from bordering districts of Gondia (Maharashtra) and Kabirdham and Khairagarh (Chhattisgarh) as special invitees.

"Discussion held on implementation of Centre'e policy to end the Maoism with a joint initiative from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The officials also held a discussion on the need for developments in Maosit-hit regions, especially road connectivity, electricity and health facilities," said police.

DGP Sudhir Saxena has been touring in Naxal-hit districts, Balaghat, Dindori and Mandla. He also visited Gondia in Maharashtra. DGP's visit to Maoist-hit regions wasn't disclosed maintaining secrecy, a senior police official said on Monday.

During a two-day visit, DGP Saxena also visited the caps of Hawk Force, which is an important wing of Madhya Pradesh Police deployed to combat Maoism in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts. He also held interaction with C-60 Force (in Maharashtra) and DRG in Chhattisgarh.

The DGP’s visit came a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of Maoist-hit states. From Madhya Pradesh, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Sudhir Saxena also attended that meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi recently.

