MP: 'Didi Cafe' plays pivotal role in empowering rural women in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), July 16 The 'Didi Cafe', operated under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) is bringing sea-change in the lives of rural women by empowering them, financially as well as socially and also bolstering the concept of growth via Self-Help Groups (SHGs), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Didi Cafe', being run by the women of Jai Balaji Livelihood SHGs in Kanavati village of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, serves tea and snacks to the visitors in a clean and friendly environment.

It has emerged as an example of self-reliance and inspiring fellow villagers.

The tea and breakfast prepared by the sisters here, is enticing many visitors because of the intimacy and home-like environment.

For the SHGs women, this is helping them support themselves as well as their families because an earning of about Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month has substantially improved their lives.

Madhu Khoiwal, owner of 'Didi Cafe' and President of Jai Balaji Livelihood SHG, spoke to IANS about the positive changes in her life.

She said, "There are 15 women in my group. I was a housewife before joining this group. After becoming a member, I started saving Rs 100 each and other members also contributed to it. Seeing our savings, the NRLM provided a loan of Rs 20 lakh to our group. After getting the loan, the officer told us that there is no 'Didi Cafe' in the Collector's office, so we should start one."

Madhu said that five to six sisters run the cafe together, while other members are involved in activities like animal husbandry and sewing.

Due to this initiative, the families of all the sisters are being supported in a better way.

Our group received a loan from the Kanavati branch of SBI Bank, which made their life easier.

Another member Kaushalya Bai said, "All of us in Jai Balaji group saved Rs 100 each. We have started a canteen in the Collector's office and some of us work here. Apart from this, some of us do sewing work in the village and some do animal husbandry. We started this work by saving Rs 100 each."

Mahavar, a customer visiting 'Didi Cafe', said that we often come to Didi Cafe for tea and snacks.

The atmosphere here is very good and cleanliness is also taken care of, he added.

Aman Vaishnav, CEO of Neemuch District Panchayat, said that continuous efforts are being made to make rural women empowered and self-reliant through the NRLM mission.

He said, "Madhu Didi's group received a loan of Rs 20 lakh under NRLM, of which Rs 1 lakh was used to start 'Didi Cafe'. This cafe has not only become a robust source of their livelihood, but Madhu Didi is also fulfilling her responsibility as a 'Bank Sakhi'.

"Other women of the group are strengthening their economic condition through activities like animal husbandry, grocery shop and sewing. The District Panchayat is providing all possible support to such self-help groups so that rural women can become self-reliant," he added.

