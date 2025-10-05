MP: Doctor Soni, who prescribed toxic cough syrup to children, suspended

Bhopal, Oct 5 In an intensified action following the tragic deaths of 11 children linked to a toxic cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, the state Health Department has suspended Praveen Soni, a paediatrician at Parasia Civil Hospital.

He allegedly prescribed the fatal medicine during his private practice.

The cough syrup in question, 'Coldrif', was found to contain toxic compounds beyond permissible limits, leading to renal failure and subsequent deaths among children.

The state Health Department issued a suspension order against Soni, citing serious negligence in treating children during his private practice.

The Health Department has suspended Soni, a paediatrician posted at Civil Hospital, Parasia in Chhindwara district, following an inquiry into the deaths of several children under his care.

The suspension order, issued by state Health Commissioner Tarun Rathi on Sunday, cites grave misconduct during Soni's private practice, where he allegedly prescribed "harmful medication to infants suffering from cough and cold".

According to the findings, the children who consumed the prescribed syrup developed high fever and severe difficulty in urination.

Tragically, many of them succumbed to kidney failure. The report underscores that Soni failed to conduct proper medical examinations or offer accurate diagnoses.

Had he exercised due diligence and provided appropriate treatment, the lives of these children might have been spared. Instead, "his negligence led to irreversible harm and a loss of public trust in the healthcare system".

The investigation concluded that the medicines administered by Soni contained toxic substances that directly damaged the kidneys of the young patients.

Laboratory analysis later confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a lethal industrial chemical commonly found in antifreeze and brake fluids, in concentrations ranging from 46.28 per cent to 48.6 per cent in the syrup.

The fatalities, which occurred over the past month, primarily involved children under the age of five. The suspension order further notes that Soni's actions have "severely tarnished the reputation of the Health Department and demonstrated his inability to uphold the responsibilities of his official post".

During the suspension period, he will be stationed at the office of the Regional Director of Health Services in Jabalpur and will receive a subsistence allowance as per departmental norms. This development comes amid broader legal action against Soni and the manufacturer of the cough syrup, Shreesan Pharmaceuticals, based in Tamil Nadu.

Both have been named in an FIR registered at Parasia police station, and a Special Investigation Team has been tasked with probing the pharmaceutical company's role in the tragedy.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for stricter regulation of pediatric prescriptions and pharmaceutical manufacturing standards.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be pursued with full rigour to ensure accountability and justice for the victims. The FIR against Soni and Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer Sresan Pharmaceuticals was registered late Saturday night at Parasia police station.

Soni was arrested from Rajpal Chowk in the Kotwali police station area during a late-night raid by a special team led by Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey.

The SP confirmed that Soni had treated the maximum number of affected children and was taken into custody based on the Block Medical Officer's report.

The case has been filed under sections 105 and 276 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 27(A) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The deaths, concentrated in the Parasia area, had triggered widespread concern.

Initial reports suggested the children had died due to severe cough and cold symptoms. However, a detailed investigation by the Block Medical Officer revealed that the 'Coldrif' syrup contained a harmful compound that caused kidney failure.

Based on this finding, legal proceedings were initiated, and further investigation into the prescriptions and supply chain is underway.

