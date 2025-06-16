MP: Domestic dispute turns violent as brother mutilates sibling’s genitals in fit of rage

Bhopal, June 16 A disturbing case of domestic violence has surfaced from Chilri village in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, where a petty household disagreement spiralled into a shocking act of brutality.

The elder brother, in a violent outburst, inflicted grievous injuries on his younger sibling by mutilating his genitals -- an incident that has left the local community in shock.

The assault took place around 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Kamarji police station area.

According to police accounts, 38-year-old Shyamlal Sahu returned home to find his nephew absorbed in a mobile phone. Concerned about the child’s screen time, Shyamlal reprimanded him and reportedly slapped him, warning that such habits could affect his future.

This intervention enraged the boy’s father, 45-year-old Chhathilal Sahu, who allegedly struck Shyamlal on the head with a clod of earth. As Shyamlal collapsed, Chhathilal reportedly committed a grotesque act by biting his brother’s genitals, inflicting “serious” injuries.

“The elder brother did cause the injury, but it did not result in complete severance of the victim’s private part,” said Vivek Dwivedi, the investigating officer at Kamarji police station.

“According to doctors, the bite affected the upper portion," he said, adding, “The victim is currently at the police station to file a formal complaint. We have registered a case under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code, now aligned with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the medical report will determine whether the injury qualifies as grievous.”

A video circulating on social media shows Shyamlal and his wife, Ritu, recounting the ordeal. Ritu said she rushed to the scene after hearing her husband’s screams and called for help. Villagers intervened and managed to restrain the accused, but the damage had already been done.

Shyamlal was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors described his condition as “somewhat critical.”

Though he was seen giving a statement on video (IANS does not confirm it), the final assessment of the injury’s severity is pending.

“It may not be as grave as initially feared,” the police officer added, “but we await the medical report before proceeding with further legal action.”

