MP: Eight injured in lightning strike during Navratri rituals in Satna

Bhopal, Sept 30 In a disturbing incident during Navratri celebrations, eight people - including women and a young girl - were severely injured after being struck by lightning in Lalpur village under Baraundha police station area of Satna district, Madhya Pradesh.

The victims were reportedly engaged in religious rituals when the lightning struck, causing panic and chaos in the area.

Speaking to IANS, Premlal Kurve, additional superintendent of police (Rural) informed the group had gathered in an open space near a temple to perform Navratri puja when the sudden bolt of lightning hit them. They have been admitted to Majhgawan Hospital.

Among the injured, one woman is said to be in critical condition and has been referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment; however, police officers ruled out whether any victim was in grave condition. The others, including the child, are receiving medical care at a nearby community health centre.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as terrifying, with a loud thunderclap followed by screams and confusion. Villagers rushed to help the injured and alerted emergency services.

Police and medical teams arrived promptly and coordinated the rescue and treatment efforts. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of outdoor gatherings during unpredictable weather conditions.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain indoors during thunderstorms and to follow weather advisories, especially during the ongoing Navratri festivities when large groups often assemble for religious events. This lightning strike comes amid a broader pattern of extreme weather across central India.

Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing unstable atmospheric conditions due to moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity in several districts, including Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, and Shahdol.

On Tuesday, parts of Madhya Pradesh witnessed scattered rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. Daytime temperatures hovered around 32–34°C, while humidity levels remained high, contributing to atmospheric instability.

The IMD has forecast similar conditions for the next 48 hours, advising caution for outdoor activities.

Lightning-related injuries and fatalities have surged across India in recent years, with experts attributing the rise to climate change-induced weather volatility and lack of public awareness.

Local officials have assured that safety protocols will be reinforced during the remaining days of Navratri to prevent further mishaps.

