MP eliminates distinction between permanent and temporary govt employees

Bhopal, Dec 16 In a significant decision of reform for state government workforce, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, has abolished the distinction between permanent and temporary employees, simplifying employee classifications from ten categories, including regular, contractual, outsourced, and part-time, to just five, said Rajendra Shukla, deputy chief minister after cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

This move addresses long-standing issues related to retirement benefits, probation periods, and job security disparities that affected thousands of workers across departments, he said.

Previously, the multi-tier system created inequalities in perks, promotions, and social security, often leaving contractual and temporary staff vulnerable.

The streamlined categories aim to provide uniform relief, enhance administrative efficiency, and ensure equitable treatment for all employees, the deputy chief minister said.

The cabinet also approved a Rs 1,782 crore special rehabilitation package for families displaced by the Upper Narmada, Raghavpur, and Basania multipurpose projects in Anuppur, Mandla, and Dindori districts.

These initiatives, with a total cost of Rs 5,512 crore, will irrigate about 71,967 hectares and generate 125 MW of electricity, boosting agriculture and power supply.

In another eco-friendly decision, the government sanctioned Rs 48 crore to establish six 'Van Vigyan Kendras (Forest Science Centres)' in the first phase from 2025-26 to 2029-30, modelled after Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

These centres will promote forestry extension, agroforestry, and income generation from non-forest areas, with NGOs allowed to set them up under Forest Department oversight. The deputy chief minister clarified that initially there will be six such centres, and later they will be augmented further according to need.

Other approvals include increasing the project index for Chief Minister's Village Road Scheme (enabling Rs 693.76 crore for 3,810 projects), Rs 90.67 crore for Bhopal-Indore Metro operations, and extending the Udyam Kranti Yojana till 2030-31 with Rs 95.25 crore for youth entrepreneurship loans.

The meeting reviewed surging industrial investments post-Global Investors Summit, with 30 per cent of Rs 30 lakh crore proposals already materialising. These decisions mark a push towards employee welfare, rural development, and sustainable growth.

