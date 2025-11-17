MP fake currency case: Probe expanded, no link with foreign network, says police

Bhopal, Nov 17 The probe into the recently busted fake currency racket in Bhopal has been expanded to other districts of Madhya Pradesh following fresh leads, Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said on Monday.

The case came to light after the arrest of 21-year-old Vivek Yadav, accused of printing and circulating counterfeit Rs 500 notes using a home setup. The fake notes were reportedly pushed into circulation in districts including Vidisha, Sehore, and Raisen.

“Teams are now visiting Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, and other areas to investigate in coordination with local police and revenue officials,” Mishra told IANS.

He added that a parallel inquiry is underway to determine if Yadav had any links to foreign networks conspiring to spread fake currency in Madhya Pradesh or elsewhere in India.

“So far, no foreign connection has been established, but we cannot rule out the possibility until the investigation is complete,” Mishra said.

Preliminary findings suggest Yadav had been circulating fake notes for several months, frequently changing locations to evade detection.

Investigators are also probing suspicious deposits in his bank accounts.

Yadav, a Class 10 dropout arrested from Bhopal’s Piplani area, targeted small vendors, tea stalls, paan shops, and roadside eateries on the city outskirts where currency checks are rare.

Police recovered a sophisticated setup from his residence, including a computer, printer, dyes, adhesives, special paper, and hot-stamping foil for producing high-quality counterfeit notes.

Each day, Yadav allegedly carried Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 worth of fake notes but circulated only a few to avoid suspicion.

He typically bought low-value items and paid with Rs 500 notes. Investigators believe he learned advanced printing techniques through online tutorials and foreign publications, even replicating watermarks to make the notes appear genuine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor