MP: Five arrested in connection with gang-rape of woman in Rewa

Bhopal, Oct 25 Five accused involved in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The quick action came amid pouring criticism from the opposition Congress, alleging the police tried to "suppress" the matter owing to a Regional Industry Conclave on October 23.

The victim couple, who are college students, had gone for a picnic near Bhairav Baba temple located under Gurh police station, around 30 km from district headquarters Rewa on October 21.

While they were sitting on a rock, five accused attacked them. The accused took the male friend aside and tied him to a tree and then raped the woman. The couple had got married a few months back.

The victim couple said they approached the police on 22 October, a day after the alleged incident since they were scared that the accused may post a video of the alleged act on social media.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh told the media persons on Friday that after visiting the Bhairav Baba temple in the Gurh area, the couple went to a nullah about 2 km away. The five people were already partying there.

"The accused persons spotted the couple and attacked them, brutally assaulting the partner and raping the woman. Five persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition accused the police of ‘trying to suppress’ the matter. State vice president of the women's wing of MP Congress, Kavita Pandey, also visited the complainant’s home. She told IANS that the police remained inactive for two days after the matter.

“Despite the victim reporting the matter, police tried to suppress it as there was an industrial conclave scheduled the next day on 23 October. It was after the regional conclave concluded that police bothered to focus on the case and began looking for the accused," said Pandey.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh, however, denied the charge, maintaining that the police “swung into action soon after the victim reached out to us”. He added that forensic teams were called in to ensure all medico-legal evidence was collected.

