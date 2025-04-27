MP: Five feared dead as van plunges into well; one rescuer killed, four injured

Bhopal, April 27 As many as five people are feared dead in an accident in Mandsaur district when a van carrying devotees veered out of control after knocking down a biker and plunged into an open well near Budha-Takarwat crossing near Kachariya Chowpati village under the Narayangarh police station area in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The tragedy also left one rescuer dead and four others injured, with several passengers still unaccounted for. According to police sources, the van tried to negotiate the road with a biker and knocked down the rider before plunging into the well. The bike rider died on the spot.

Talking to IANS, Anil Raghuwanshi, in charge of the Narayangarh police station, said that as the van remains inside the semi-dry well, the exact number of victims is yet to be determined.

Tragically, Manohar Singh, a local resident who descended into the well to rescue trapped occupants of the vehicle, lost his life due to toxic gas emissions from the LPG-powered vehicle or some poisonous gas inside the well.

Further rescue operations will be necessary to ascertain the total casualties.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who was present at the accident scene, posted on his X handle: “On receiving information about the heart-breaking incident of a four-wheeler falling into a well in village Kachariya Chowpati of Malhargarh assembly constituency of Mandsaur district, I immediately visited the spot, and inspected it and directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to expedite the rescue operation.”

He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed the officers to provide all possible assistance to the family.

Four injured, including Maya Keer (26) and two children aged three and twelve, and Mukesh (27), have been rescued and admitted to Mandsaur District Hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest the van was on its way from Unhel in Ujjain district, careened into the well around 12:30-1:00 pm while en route to the Antri Mata Temple in Neemuch district.

The van, believed to be carrying around ten passengers, plunged approximately fifteen feet, as per police sources.

The incident caused immediate chaos, and witnesses at the scene made desperate attempts to rescue those trapped.

However, the presence of hazardous gases within the well created significant obstacles.

Authorities quickly mobilised, with Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and district Collector Aditi Garg arriving to oversee the rescue operation.

Oxygen cylinders were dispatched from the district hospital to aid the efforts. The incident has deeply shocked the local community.

The ongoing rescue operation remains critical, and the authorities are striving to recover those still trapped.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor