MP Forest Department steps up to find solution to human-elephant conflict at BTR 

Bhopal, Dec 27 The Forest Department of Madhya Pradesh has stepped up to find a long-term solution for the growing human-elephant conflict in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR).

Senior forest officials, including Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (Wildlife) Subharanjan Sen and Additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (Wildlife), L. Krishnamoorthy attended a brainstorming session organised at BTR on Thursday.

During the meetings, field officials deployed to track the movement and activities of elephants and other wild animals shared their experiences and suggested necessary actions on the ground from the forest department and other concerned authorities.

The initiative came following the death of 10 elephants on the periphery of BTR a couple of months back, which raised many questions for the state's forest and wildlife department regarding the safety and security of wild animals.

On Thursday, the Central bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing a petition sought suggestions and remedial measures from the authorities on the growing human-elephant conflict in BTR.

In its report submitted before the NGT, the state forest department said that cyclopiazonic acid was found in autopsy samples following the death of elephants. This was due to the consumption of fungus-infected Kudo millet, which had resulted in the death of 10 elephants in the BTR periphery.

Following the tragic death of elephants, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a meeting with senior forest and wildlife officials expressed his anguish and directed to find a long-term solution to prevent human-elephant conflict.

Meanwhile, the forest department has also started counting wild animals, including tigers and leopards in the periphery of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. More than 1200 CCTV cameras have been installed to locate the movements of wild animals.

"This is regular exercise is carried once in a year. Around 650 areas have been spotted where CCTV cameras have been installed. This process will go on for the next 25 days. The final report will be sent to Wildlife Institute Dehradun," a senior forest official in BTR told IANS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor