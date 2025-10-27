MP: Four arrested for assaulting Dalit youth in Katni

Katni, Oct 27 Four persons, including a village Sarpanch, have been arrested in connection with the case of assault of a Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said Monday.

The accused persons have been arrested on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday on a highway. All four accused persons were absconding after the incident had occurred on October 13.

"Information was received about the presence of four accused persons in connection with the case, and they were apprehended on a highway and arrested late on Sunday. After interrogation, they will be produced in the court today," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Santosh Dehariya said.

During interrogation, the arrested persons told police that the incident was an escalation of an old dispute in the village.

"Accused persons have denied the allegation of forcing the victim to drink urine. However, our investigation is still underway," a police official added.

The incident occurred on October 13 in Matwara Village, about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, under the jurisdiction of the Bahoriband police station.

In a complaint, victim Rajkumar Chaudhary had alleged that four persons, including village Sarpanch Ramanuj Pandey and his family members, thrashed, hurled abuses and forced him to drink urine.

The victim alleged that he was attacked after he objected to the illegal gravel mining taking place on government land near his farm.

He claims the mining was being carried out under the direction of the village Sarpanch Ramanuj Pandey and his associates.

After the assault, Chaudhary had gone to a government hospital for treatment and later filed a complaint with the Katni Superintendent of Police.

--IANS

pd/dan

