MP gets six redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations, passengers laud PM Modi’s initiative

Bhopal, May 22 Madhya Pradesh witnessed a major boost to its railway infrastructure as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated six redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Part of a nationwide drive to modernise Indian Railways, the scheme promises world-class passenger amenities and station upgrades tailored to local needs and cultural heritage. The railway stations which were inaugurated virtually by PM Modi under ABSS are Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Katni South, Shridham, Seoni, and Orchha.

In Narmadapuram, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration event at the redeveloped Narmadapuram Railway Station. Accompanied by Union Minister Rakesh Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia, MP Darshan Singh Choudhary, and former Assembly Speaker Sitasharan Sharma, the Chief Minister hailed the upgrades as a “transformational moment” for local travellers.

The station now features a newly constructed 12-metre footbridge, a VIP hall, a modern waiting room, and drinking water facilities, all designed to enhance the daily commute for thousands. Locals expressed their appreciation for the initiative, with many praising the Modi government for delivering a long-overdue facelift to the station.

In Shajapur, a festive atmosphere unfolded as residents and leaders reached the station in a tricolour rally. Redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 13 crore, Shajapur Railway Station now offers a new foot overbridge, a shaded platform area, high-mast lighting, and dedicated amenities for differently-abled passengers. The modern facade also showcases local folk art and cultural motifs, making the station a blend of tradition and technology.

The event saw the presence of MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, local MLAs, and the Bhopal Zone DRM.

Speaking to IANS, Satish Rathore, a local traveller, said, “It’s a good scheme by PM Modi. This will help passengers. Life has become easier with these new facilities.”

In Katni, the redeveloped Katni South Railway Station was unveiled in a grand ceremony, with a budget of Rs 12.88 crore. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma, both of whom praised the Prime Minister’s vision for modernising Indian Railways.

Sharma remarked, “Today, PM Modi inaugurated 103 stations across India out of 1,300 planned. I want to thank him for this transformative scheme.”

Katni South has also been redesigned with an upgraded passenger terminal, better circulation space, and digital amenities.

Local passengers echoed their appreciation.

Tamanna, a first-time visitor, shared, “I’m really happy. The facilities are excellent.”

Another commuter, Jiten, added, “This station has improved a lot. Everything is clean, modern, and traveller-friendly.”

Residents of Seoni also received a major infrastructural boost as their newly redeveloped railway station was inaugurated under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode on Thursday.

Seoni, historically served by a narrow-gauge railway line since independence, saw this line decommissioned in 2015 to make way for a broad-gauge upgrade. Although the gauge conversion was completed last year, the station's redevelopment had remained pending until today.

Marking a new chapter in the district’s railway connectivity, the Seoni station now stands completed and operational. What makes it even more special is its unique Mowgli-inspired design, paying tribute to Seoni’s cultural connection as the birthplace of the legendary Jungle Book character. Architecturally, the station incorporates themed elements, with decorative gates on both sides enhancing its visual appeal.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Balaghat MP Bharti Pardhi, former MP Dhal Singh Bisen, MLA Dinesh Rai Munmun, former MLA Naresh Diwakar, and several other dignitaries who joined local residents to witness the virtual launch by the Prime Minister.

The redevelopment of stations across Madhya Pradesh is part of a larger nationwide initiative that saw 103 railway stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories inaugurated today. The ABSS is a long-term infrastructure plan that aims to modernise more than 1,300 railway stations across the country, making them modern transport hubs integrated with regional architectural aesthetics and equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.

The total cost for the redevelopment of these 103 stations is estimated to be around Rs 1,100 crore. These stations span across states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and more, making it one of the most expansive railway upgradation efforts in Indian history.

The ABSS focuses not just on physical infrastructure but also on passenger convenience and accessibility. Features such as rooftop plazas, food courts, digital display boards, inter-modal connectivity, and Divyangjan-friendly design elements are becoming standard components of these upgrades.

