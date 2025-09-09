MP Governor reviews progress of 'PM-JANMAN' scheme, issues directions to officials

Bhopal, Sep 9 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel reviewed the progress of 'PM-JANMAN' scheme and issued necessary instructions during a meeting with concerned officials at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he asserted that, at the administrative level, efforts should be encouraged to involve field-level cooperation and innovation for ensuring the strength of construction along with the quality of materials.

He also suggested that efforts should be made to explore possibilities for reducing the cost of quality materials, price coordination and use of local and green construction materials.

"PM-JANMAN Yojana is an unprecedented scheme for the welfare of the tribal community and an effort for the upliftment of deprived sections of society. It is necessary to ensure that no compromise is made on the strength of the housing," Governor Patel said.

The Governor appealed that cooperation from the prosperous section of society should be sought to improve houses under the PM Janman Housing Scheme.

He stated that the PM-JANMAN scheme is aimed at holistically benefiting the tribal community.

From the perspective of benefiting people, the poorest should be given priority first, and housing should be strong and convenient, the Governor said.

He instructed for regular inspection of the construction site to ensure the quality of construction work.

Beneficiaries should be provided support and guidance on various aspects such as site selection, size, availability and quality of materials required during construction.

In the meeting, the Governor was informed that initiatives have been taken to provide local materials for housing construction and self-help groups have also been involved in brick manufacturing.

Governor Patel was also informed about the efforts made for environment-friendly construction.

PM-JANMAN scheme is an initiative for building a harmonious society, which should also come forward to cooperate with the government, the Governor said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor