MP govt approves Rs 614 cr to revive Kshipra river in Ujjain

Bhopal, Sep 10 The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved several key proposals including the conservation of the Kshipra River in Ujjain.

The Cabinet also decided that the height of the Shilarkhedi reservoir would be increased to maintain the water flow in the Kshipra River and approved Rs. 614 crore to start the project.

"There has been growing demand from farmers to increase the height of Shilarkhedi reservoir so more water can be stored. This project will not only ensure the water flow in Kshipra River but farmers of 65 villages will benefit from irrigation," Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The Cabinet also decided that boards and corporations would now be headed by the cabinet ministers. At present, the boards and corporations are being headed by the bureaucrats.

The Cabinet has also decided to revive the Bidi industry in the state. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held and the officials were directed to prepare to complete roadmap for the industrial revival.

The step will help in increasing the income of the Tribals, who pluck Tendu Patta for their livelihood. At present, a major portion of Tendu Patta is being transported to West Bengal and some other states for production of Bidi.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the government has also decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on September 17 with the launch of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Under this campaign which will be run in social and religious places, government offices, schools, colleges, gram panchayats and urban bodies, the public will be made aware of the importance of cleanliness, the minister added.

