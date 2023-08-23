MP govt approves 'surrender' policy for Maoists

Bhopal, Aug 23 The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the Maoist Surrender, Rehabilitation-cum-Relief Policy 2023 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to the policy, provisions have been made to include the Maoists who voluntarily surrendered into the mainstream of society and help the families of the affected victims of the red terror.

With an objective of providing gainful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the surrendered Maoists, the Madhya Pradesh Naxalite Surrender, Rehabilitation-cum-Relief Policy 2023 has been approved by the state's Council of Ministers.

The policy, which received the cabinet nod on Tuesday, has been prepared keeping in view the present security situation arising in the state.

The main objective of this policy is to include those persons who voluntarily surrendered by renouncing the path of violence.

According to this policy, a compensation of Rs 1,50,000 has been reserved for the construction of a house for the rehabilitation of the surrendered Maoists, an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to Rs 4,50,000 for surrendering arms, Rs 50,000 for the incentive for marriage, for meeting the immediate need Rs five lakh compensation for the purchase of the immovable property or declared prize money, whichever is higher, as well as Rs 20 lakh for the purchase of immovable property.

A compensation of Rs 1,50,000 will be given for vocational training. Along with this, the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Food Assistance Scheme will also be provided to the affected families of the Maoists who surrendered before the government.

Provisions have been made to help those affected by the Maoist violence, according to which Rs 15 lakh will be given to the victim's family in case of death of a citizen affected by violence, Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased security personnel and Rs four lakh in case of physical disability. In case of death of a citizen in Maoist violence, the kin of the deceased will be given a class III or IV job.

According to this policy, Rs 1,50,000 will be given in case of complete damage to immovable property in Maoist violence and a maximum of Rs 50,000 in case of partial damage.

Approval has been given by the Council of Ministers to increase the allowances given to the officers and employees of the Police department. The Cabinet has given approval to increase the rate of dearness relief payable to state government pensioners and family pensioners from July 1, 2023, (payment month is August 2023).

According to the decision, the rate of dearness relief has been made 42 per cent under the seventh pay commission and 221 per cent under the sixth pay commission. With this decision, an estimated additional expenditure of Rs 410 crore is likely to be incurred on the state government.

