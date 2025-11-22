MP govt asks people's views for budget preparation; LoP Singhar seeks past year expenses

Bhopal, Nov 22 As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government has invited public suggestions for budget preparation for the financial year 2026–27, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state and Congress MLA, Umang Singhar, on Saturday, responded suggesting that "employment should be among key priorities" of the state government.

LoP Singhar said that the BJP-led state government has said that the budget is being prepared for the upcoming financial year, but those preparations have remained on paper only.

The government should also disclose the expenses of the budget of the last financial year, he added.

"Last year's budget was lacking in priorities for youth, farmers and people from the ST/SC categories. If some provisions were made, those remained on paper only and the government spent that money on the luxury of Ministers and buying helicopters," LoP Singhar said in a video message on Saturday.

The state government, in a statement, said that the process for budget preparation for the next financial year (2026-27) and invited public suggestions on various sectors in view of making it a "public budget".

"Suggestions have also been invited on rural development, revival of traditional occupations, drinking water systems, sanitation, rural infrastructural development, cattle protection, and secured use of grazing lands," the statement added.

"Citizens are also encouraged to share concepts related to agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry, food processing, export-oriented industries, forest-produce processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and other potential local industries."

All suggestions received on the 'MP MyGov' platform will be given priority in the budget preparation.

Official sources told IANS that for the first time, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to prepare a three-year rolling budget covering the financial years 2027-28 and 2028-29.

