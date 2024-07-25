MP govt gears up for reforms to empower gram panchayats

Bhopal, July 25 The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is preparing to bring reforms in the administrative system of the gram panchayats to ensure effective implementation of the public beneficiary schemes of the Centre and state.

For this purpose, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department is preparing some guidelines which will be introduced after obtaining the Centre's approval.

The new system will empower the gram panchayats to design the development plans for their respective panchayats, which will have to be submitted to the state government for budget approval and allocation.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the initiatives are being taken to make the panchayats strong and self-reliant.

"The state government is making efforts to strengthen the internal administrative system of the gram panchayats," Patel said.

During a meeting with panchayat representatives in Bhopal, the Minister urged them to create a competitive atmosphere for development which will empower them.

Patel also said that the state government is striving to ensure that every panchayat has a community centre and a building of their own.

Optimum use of the budget and the available financial resources under various schemes should be made, he said, adding that the ultimate objective is to make people happy and ensure their welfare.

