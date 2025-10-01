MP Govt issues clarification on OBC quota affidavit amid viral misinformation; to initiate probe against those responsible

Bhopal, Oct 1 The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a strong clarification regarding its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in the ongoing case concerning reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The move comes in response to viral social media content “falsely attributed to the government’s official stance” in court.

According to the state’s Public Relations Department, certain “mischievous elements” have circulated misleading material online, claiming it forms part of the affidavit filed by the government before the Supreme Court. Upon review, the government has declared these claims as “entirely false, fabricated, and driven by malicious intent” through an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The viral content, the official statement clarified, is not mentioned in the affidavit nor does it reflect any approved policy or decision of the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the controversial material originates from the 1983 final report (Part–1) of the Mahajan Commission, chaired by Ramji Mahajan. This Commission was constituted on November 17, 1980, and it had submitted its final report to the then State Government on December 22, 1983.

However, the government emphasised that its current policy of 27 per cent reservation was not based on the Mahajan Commission’s recommendations.

The affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court includes multiple reports from the State Backward Classes Commission, including annual reports from 1994 to 2011 and the 2022 report of the State Backward Classes Welfare Commission.

The official statement further noted that the Mahajan Commission report had already been part of the judicial record in the High Court and, by extension, forms part of the Supreme Court’s records.

The government through the statement reiterated that presenting isolated excerpts from academic or expert committee reports without context on social media is a “condemnable act” and warned of serious investigation and action against those responsible.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development and social harmony under the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. It also highlighted that across India, expert committee reports and official documents related to reservation have routinely been submitted before courts as part of judicial proceedings.

As the Supreme Court continues hearings on the 27 per cent OBC reservation law, the Madhya Pradesh government has appointed senior advocate P. Wilson to represent its case, underscoring its resolve to defend the policy against misinformation and legal challenges.

“Presenting isolated portions of such academic analyses, detailed reports of expert committees constituted from time to time, or other records, on social media without proper context, as part of a malicious propaganda campaign, is a condemnable act. The State Government will conduct a serious investigation in this regard and take necessary action,” the statement said.

