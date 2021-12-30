MP govt objects to 'violation of interstate protocol' by Chhattisgarh Police over arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj

Soon after Chhattisgarh Police arrested religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from Khajuraho on Thursday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the manner of the arrest and directed the Director-General of Police to seek clarification from his Chhattisgarh counterpart.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh's Raipur Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for remarks made at 'Dharam Sansad'. A case is registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur earlier this week.

Addressing a press conference here, Mishra said, "We have an objection to the manner in which the arrest was made by the Chhattisgarh Police. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh should not have violated the interstate protocol. They should have informed us. If they wanted, they could have issued notice him notice and called him."

"I have told the DGP of Madhya Pradesh to speak to his Chhattisgarh counterpart on the manner of the arrest and seek clarification. We have objected to the manner of the arrest," the Home Minister added.

Earlier this morning, a seven-member team of Raipur Police arrested the accused in Khajuraho at around 4 am in the morning.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pune police registered a case against Kalicharan Maharaj, others for allegedly making provocative speeches during a programme in Pune.

( With inputs from ANI )

