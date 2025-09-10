MP govt received investment proposals worth Rs 14,600 cr from business meet in Kolkata: CM

Bhopal, Sep 10 Madhya Pradesh government received investment proposals worth Rs 14,600 crore in a meeting with industrialists held in Kolkata on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav chaired the meeting and held one-to-one discussion with more discussions with more than 12 industrialists out of around 300 industrialists who participated, urging them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing the inaugural session of the business meet held in Kolkata, the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved seven PM MITRA Parks in the country and will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of the first such park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on September 17.

He urged industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, assuring them that the state government will extend every possible support and facility in the PM MITRA Park. He said that the Park at Dhar will add a significant milestone in India’s journey of industrial growth. The Chief Minister added that the PM MITRA Park will help elevate the state’s textile and garment sector to global standards, opening new avenues of employment and economic development.

"Through the PM MITRA Park, high standards of production and processing will be established in the state, ensuring profitability for investors while creating large-scale employment opportunities," Yadav said. The Chief Minister assured industrialists of a stable, transparent, and secure investment environment in the state.

"I will urge you (industrialists) to join hands in adopting indigenous products, fostering self-reliance, and realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and developed India," he added. The Chief Minister, while honouring the rich cultural and intellectual traditions of Kolkata, said that great personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Rabindranath Tagore gave a new direction to the nation.

He added that this inspiring history and intellectual legacy motivate the industrial world and resonate with Madhya Pradesh’s vision of industrial growth and investment.

