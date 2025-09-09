MP govt reshuffles 30 IPS and 14 IAS officers

Bhopal, Sep 9 In a major administrative reshuffle, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government transferred 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 15 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued notifications one after another late Monday night, leading to the reshuffling of five collectors in the districts of Indore, Jabalpur, Katni, Barwani and Agar-Malwa.

Importantly, Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the Madhya Pradesh government, Sudam Khade, has been transferred and appointed as Commissioner of the Jabalpur division.

Jabalpur District Collector Deepka Sexena has been appointed as the new Public Relations Officer at the Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) of Madhya Pradesh.

Indore District Collector Ashish Singh has been appointed as Commissioner of the Ujjain division, while Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma will be the new Collector of Indore district.

Commissioner of Indore division, Deepak Singh, has been appointed as Secretary at Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission. He will replace Abhishek Singh, who has been shifted to the Home Department as Secretary. The transfer list of 30 IPS officers includes DIG and SP ranks.

Superintendent of Police (SPs) of Ashoknagar and Dhar districts have been replaced.

Rajeev Mishra will be the new SP of Ashoknagar, while Mayank Awasthi will be Dhar SP, according to the notification of the state government.

Similarly, new DIGs have been posted in Indore Rural, Chhatarpur, Balaghat, Bhopal Rural, Ratlam and Sagar ranges.

Additional CP (HQ and Crime) in Indore and Bhopal have been reshuffled.

Chhatarpur DIG Lalit Shakyawar and Sagar DIG Sunil Kumar Pandey have been shifted to Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

Balaghat DIG Mukesh Kumar Srivastava had been sent to the State Human Rights Commission.

Similarly, Bhopal Rural DIG Omprakash Tripathi has been appointed as DIG Special Armed Force of Central Zone. Ratlam DIG Manoj Kumar Singh has been shifted to the Lokayukta Department of the MP Police.

