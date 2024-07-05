MP govt to bring 'tough law' keep a check on illegal colonies

Bhopal, July 5 The Madhya Pradesh government would bring a tough law to keep a check on illegal colonies in the state, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told the Assembly on Thursday.

He said that the government would come up with a bill to this effect.

The minister said that a "strong nexus" has been involved in developing illegal colonies, which needs to be stopped.

"Illegal colonies have become a serious issue across the state. A nexus is involved in it. We are working to introduce a bill in the Assembly, which would also have a provision for tough action, including NSA," Vijayvargiya told the house during the 'Question Hour' session of the Assembly.

He was replying to questions over mushrooming illegal colonies and the plight of the residents during the third day of the Monsoon session of the Assembly.

The step may affect residents of more than 6,000 colonies in the state, which have been identified as unauthorised.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has indicated he would roll back the decision taken by his predecessor and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan, during mid of the Assembly elections in November last year, had announced that all illegal colonies developed during the period between December 2016 and December 2022 would be regularised.

The former CM had then said, "Why illegal? Have you built these houses with any illegal procedures? You bought these houses with your hard-earned money. Why is it being called illegal? The decision to declare it illegal is itself illegal. I will end this."

