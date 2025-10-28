MP govt to implement an integrated pension scheme

Bhopal, Oct 28 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the government has decided to form a committee to implement an integrated pension scheme to rectify pension disparities for the state employees.

Chief Minister announced that a new commission will also be constituted, comprising retired senior officials, to address pay anomalies, grade pay issues and designation changes across various employee cadres in the state.

Yadav made these announcements while addressing a Diwali Milan programme organised by the State Employees Federation at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Park, in Bhopal on Tuesday.

"The government aims to grant promotions to all eligible officers and employees; although the matter is sub judice, nearly four lakh state employees are expected to benefit soon," the Chief Minister said during his address.

He further asserted that the success of the government is not possible without the cooperation of its employees, adding that the role of officers and employees is crucial in the development of the state.

"The happiness visible on the faces of employees is the true foundation of our progress. Government employees are the real Karmayogis who ensure the implementation of every public welfare scheme at the grassroots level," he said.

He emphasised that prompt resolution of public issues and dedication to duty are the responsibilities of all officers and employees. "The government and administration are working in coordination to accelerate the state’s progress across all sectors," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also stated that new recruitments will begin soon, and two lakh new posts will be created.

“A unified examination will be conducted to avoid multiple exams for different positions,” he stated.

Chief Minister shared that to expedite police recruitment, a separate Police Recruitment Board is being set up, through which 20,000 posts in the department will be filled.

“The recruitment process has already commenced. Additionally, 476 new posts of Anganwadi Supervisors have been sanctioned, and digital recruitment for 19,504 new posts of Anganwadi Workers and Assistants is also underway for the first time,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has increased the dearness allowance for its employees to 55 per cent, aligning it with the union government employees. The arrears have been released in five equal instalments between June and October 2025.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor